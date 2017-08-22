Police are still investigating after an officer's car was hit by gunfire in Etobicoke overnight.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said police got a call about "sounds of gunshots" in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street at 12:38 a.m.

A parking enforcement officer was working outside their vehicle on Thirteenth Street at the time and also overheard multiple gunshots, Sidhu said. When the officer return to their vehicle, they noticed the "front passenger-side windshield was cracked and there was glass on the dashboard."

When responding officers arrived, Sidhu said they too heard multiple gunshots in the area — and later discovered there was damage to an exterior awning on Thirteenth Street.

As far as police know, no one was injured, and no victims have been found, Sidhu said.

The investigation is ongoing.