Police investigate after woman, 41, found dead inside East York home

Toronto police are searching for clues after a 41-year-old woman was killed inside her East York home.

Police received a 911 call from an address on Torrens Avenue in the Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive area at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers were directed into the home by a person at the scene. Inside, they found a lifeless woman who suffered "obvious trauma," said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Emergency responders tried to perform life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Rhoderie Estrada of Toronto.

Investigators believe someone entered the home through a side window at some point between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 2:15 a.m. Saturday, before the woman's death.

An autopsy is expected to be performed Sunday.

Appealing for help

Speaking with reporters outside the home this afternoon, Det. Mark Carbone of the Toronto police homicide unit said they have no suspect at this time.

Det. Mark Carbone of the Toronto police homicide unit says police are exploring or speaking to many witnesses. (CBC)

"We are exploring or speaking to many witnesses. We expect to speak to more," he said.

"My appeal here today is to see if anyone was in the area at that time. I'm appealing to any member of the public that was in the area and observed any suspicious activity during this timeframe to contact the Homicide Squad.

Carbone said forensics units are presently at the scene and will likely remain there for some time.

"There purpose is to collect whatever trace evidence they can either inside the home or outside," he said, adding that also they expect to get surveillance video from the neighbourhood.