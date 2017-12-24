Toronto police have released security camera images of two men suspected of severely beating a parking lot attendant near the city's waterfront earlier this month.

Police say the images have been released in the hopes that members of the public can identify the men and they can be arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The parking lot attendant suffered extensive injuries in the beating and had to be taken to hospital.

In a news release, police said they received a call on Saturday, Dec. 9 about an aggravated assault in the Queens Quay West and Yonge Street area at about 10 p.m.

Both male suspects are described as five foot eight and about 30 to 35 years in age.

The first man is described as having an average build, black hair, black beard. He was wearing a black jacket.

The second man is described as having a chubby build, black hair, with a moustache. He was wearing a black jacket, a red-and-white toque and red-and-white scarf that might have been a TFC scarf.

Police said both men were seen in the company of a woman. They were spotted fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured SUV that could have been a mid-2000s Honda CRV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).

This man is suspect number one. (Toronto Police Service)