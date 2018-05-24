Police identify woman, 21, who died of stabbing in Annex apartment

Toronto police have identified the 21-year-old woman who died after being stabbed many times in an Annex apartment this week.

Abbegail Elliot, 21, of Toronto, was found in a unit at 70 Spadina Rd. on Wednesday.

Paramedics arrived at the scene just after 4:30 p.m. and found her suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Elliot was taken in critical condition to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they believe Elliot's murder is connected to a report police received of a shooting at the same apartment building on Monday.

Police believe Elliot's death was a targeted attack and that there is no immediate threat to the public.

Homicide investigators continue to appeal to the public for help.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Elliot is Toronto's 32nd homicide victim of the year.