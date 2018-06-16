Police identify victim, release video of suspect in Parkdale beating death

Toronto police have identified a suspect accused of second-degree murder in the fatal assault of a 51-year-old man outside an apartment complex in Parkdale.

Police released photos and video of a man suspected of beating and killing Joseph Perron on the evening of June 13. Perron was found dead in a field behind an apartment complex at 103 West Lodge Avenue.

Footage from a security video shows the suspect wearing baggy gray pants and a long-sleeve gray button-up shirt walking among a group of dumpsters.

Homicide investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect, who they believe may frequent the area around Lansdowne Avenue and West Lodge Avenue.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).