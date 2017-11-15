Toronto police have identified the victim of a parking lot stabbing in the city's west-end on Tuesday.

David Blacquiere, 54, of Angus, Ont., was stabbed in the chest several times near Weston Road and King Street, north of Lawrence Avenue West just before 12 p.m.

He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in an emergency run but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said they were looking into reports that an altercation involving the driver of another vehicle may have led to the stabbing.

Officers were also at a secondary crime scene just two blocks north of where the stabbing occurred collecting evidence from a red car witnesses say fled the scene.

Police say there are searching for one suspect, a black man in his mid-20s to early 30s, five-foot-11 with a slim build and long curly hair. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a black toque.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.