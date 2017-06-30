Peel Regional Police have identified the homicide victim from a shooting on Thursday at Diamonds Cabaret Gentlemen's Club in Mississauga.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Raimzhan Tokhtabayev of Mississauga.

Officers responded to the shooting early Thursday morning and found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital but later died.

Police are seeking the public's assistance with an any information on the shooting.

Homicide investigators are asking residents and businesses to review any surveillance video to help identify possible witnesses.

This is Peel Region's 10th identified homicide victim.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation are asked to call investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205.