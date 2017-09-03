Police are seeking a taxi driver who may have crucial information related to their investigation into Saturday evening's fatal shooting in Rexdale.

Police were called to the Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avenue area around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived alongside paramedics, they found the victim lying outside 75 Tandridge Crescent. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, police identified the victim as Awad Hurre, 34, of Toronto.

Investigators would like to speak with a taxi driver who they say was in the area shortly before 8:45 p.m. and spoke to the victim shortly before the shooting.

That driver or anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.