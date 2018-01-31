Toronto police have identified the 25-year-old man who was chased and stabbed to death on Yonge Street on Monday as Simon Zerezghi.

Police were called to the area, on Yonge Street near Wellesley Street, just after 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CBC Toronto between seven and 10 people were chasing Zerezghi northbound on Yonge Street prior to the stabbing.

Sidhu said it's unclear whether or not this group of people chasing knew each other or the victim.

When officers arrived on scene, the man was found conscious with a wound to his chest.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Simon Zerezghi, 25, of no fixed address, has been identified as Toronto's fifth homicide of 2018 by Toronto police.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have witnessed or captured any of the incident on cell phone video to contact police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.