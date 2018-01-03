Peel Police have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck at a small Brampton plaza just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Gurpreet Dhami, 34, died on Sunday afternoon after being struck by a truck.

Avtar Dhammi, 38, of Brampton, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

The two men were extended family members, according to Constable Rachel Gibbs of Peel Regional Police.

Homicide detectives have been called in "due to the suspicious circumstances that are involved in the incident," according to police.

The first-degree murder charge is very unusual for a collision, according to criminal lawyer Jordan Donich.

"Almost always, when there is a collision, it is deemed as an accident, and they are charged with breaching a violation of the Highway Traffic Act, or Criminal Code Provision," he said.

"A first degree murder charge is very different. That is because what they are saying is this was planned and that they can prove it," he said. "The police are saying this was an intentional act," said Donich.

Dhammi remained with the truck after the incident and was arrested on the scene. He appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton and was remanded into custody, according to police.

At mid-morning Sunday, police tape marked off a large swathe of the plaza parking lot, and several coloured police markers were scattered on the ground.​

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-TIPS.