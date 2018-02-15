Police have identified Anik Stewart, 21, as the victim of a fatal assault in Scarborough Thursday morning.

In a news release, Toronto Police say they responded to a radio call for a shooting at 271 Old Kingston Road at 1 a.m.

Constable Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto they found a man lying on the ground outside a "late-night establishment," and his injuries were deemed life-threatening, she said.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem exam Friday morning will determine the cause of death.

Police remained at the scene at daybreak interviewing witnesses.

"We are still trying to get information from the witnesses," Douglas-Cook said. "But what we know so far is that it appears there was a group involved in some kind of an assault that led to the victim's condition."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 43 Division at 416-808-4300.

This is Toronto's seventh homicide of 2018.