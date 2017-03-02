Police in Peel Region have identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal shooting in Mississauga's city centre as 28-year-old Shane Thomas.

In a release Thursday, police say both the homicide unit and missing persons bureau are investigating the shooting, which took place just before 10 p.m. in the Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Elm Drive area.

That's where they say Thomas was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and are treating the shooting as an isolated incident.

Shortly after the homicide, several shots were fired through the window of a second-story apartment near Dundas Street West and Hurontario, a few blocks from the scene of the shooting. Nobody was hurt, and police are investigating to determine if the two incidents are related.

Bullet holes in a second-story apartment building window not far from where the fatal shooting took place. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Investigators are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have information concerning this investigation to contact Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905 453-2121 Ext 3205. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word 'PEEL' and then your tip.