Police hunt for fatal hit and run suspect, release footage of pickup truck fleeing

Toronto police have released surveillance footage of a pickup truck involved in a fatal hit and run in the city's west end that left a 50-year-old woman dead.

Police were called to the scene in the Briar Hill Avenue and Dufferin Street area at 3 p.m. Monday, when a Dodge Ram pickup truck travelling northbound struck the woman, leaving her lying in her the roadway.

Police earlier said a witness described the driver as a male in his 30s, wearing a construction vest.

In a news release Tuesday, police say the driver of the vehicle stopped his truck briefly and approached the woman. After a brief conversation, the driver got back into the truck and fled at what police say was a "high rate of speed" through a residential area.

Video footage shows a grey four-door truck fleeing from the scene after stopping for just seconds.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly afterward.

Police are now asking for the public's help in tracking down the driver and the vehicle. They say the pickup may have sustained damage to the front area.

Police want body shops or parts suppliers contacted for repairs to contact investigators.

Anyone with security camera footage from the time of the incident on Stayner Avenue, Locksley Avenue, Risa Boulevard, Times Road an Briar Hill Avenue, is requested to contact police, along with anyone with dash-cam footage from Dufferin Street between 2:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.