Toronto police have arrested the man accused of making a phone call about a fake hostage situation that resulted in an hours-long closure of King Street West during afternoon rush hour.

The 54-year-old Toronto man is alleged to have called police about a man with a gun forcing another person into a building near King Street West and Charlotte Street Oct. 26.

The Toronto Police emergency task force responded with assault-style rifles while traffic and TTC streetcars were held at a standstill for around three hours,

Watch how police responded to what they thought was a gunman0:40

The call was declared a "false alarm" at around 4 p.m. when officers entered the building and found no one inside.

Investigators say the man made the call from a payphone several blocks away from the scene near Spadina Avenue and Cecil Street.

The alleged caller has been charged with one count of public mischief.