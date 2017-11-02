Toronto police have arrested the man accused of making a phone call about a fake hostage situation that resulted in an hours-long closure of King Street West during afternoon rush hour.
The 54-year-old Toronto man is alleged to have called police about a man with a gun forcing another person into a building near King Street West and Charlotte Street Oct. 26.
The Toronto Police emergency task force responded with assault-style rifles while traffic and TTC streetcars were held at a standstill for around three hours,
The call was declared a "false alarm" at around 4 p.m. when officers entered the building and found no one inside.
Investigators say the man made the call from a payphone several blocks away from the scene near Spadina Avenue and Cecil Street.
The alleged caller has been charged with one count of public mischief.