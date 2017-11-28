Two Toronto police officers who were recorded mocking a 29-year-old woman with Down syndrome have each pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct before a disciplinary committee.

Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris have entered their pleas at a police tribunal hearing packed with people supporting Francie Munoz.

Sljivo was charged with misconduct related to the use of profane, abusive or insulting language, while Saris was charged with misconduct related to the failure to report Sljivo's comments, which contravened the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The charges under the Police Services Act stem from an incident that took place in November of last year, and which the officers have called a "lapse in judgment" in a written apology.

The lawyer representing Munoz and her family has said the comments were made inside a police cruiser after the officers pulled over his clients, and were captured by the vehicle's dashboard camera. The Munoz family only learned of the comments because they decided to fight the ticket issued at the time and requested the evidence against them.

The family has said Sljivo can be heard describing Munoz as "disfigured" and a "half-person," while Saris is heard laughing and agreeing.

Toronto police officers caught mocking woman on dash cam2:40

Insp. Domenic Sinopoli, who is acting as a prosecutor at the hearing, said the officers show potential for rehabilitation, and said he hoped the complainant — Munoz's mother — also recognized that.

"We may have to simply accept that there is no 'why', that it was a momentary lapse in judgment — and we've all had those," he said. "Quite frankly I don't know what more these officers could have done to show ... that they are sorry for their actions."

Sinolpoli is recommending that Sljivo be docked five days pay, while Saris be docked two days pay. Both would also be required to work with the Special Olympics committee for 20 hours and undergo an hour of sensitivity training.

Munoz has also filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, arguing the officers' behaviour amounts to

discrimination.