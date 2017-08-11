Toronto's police chief has called for an immediate end to rookie buy nights following "recent, and very public, revelations" about the initiation rituals for new officers detailed in a sexual assault case involving three male police officers, according to an internal police memo.

All three men were found not guilty of sexually assaulting a female parking enforcement officer.

"Disorderly behaviours, including excessive alcohol consumption and the unfair expectation of junior members to pay for others, are to end immediately," says the memo, which was sent to rank-and-file officers on behalf of two superintendents and obtained by CBC Toronto Friday.

"Our Chief has made it clear that these events are not consistent with our policing culture."

The memo makes specific reference to Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy, who on Wednesday found Toronto police officers Leslie Nyznik, Joshua Cabero and Sameer Kara not guilty of having non-consensual sex with the parking enforcement officer after a night of partying in 2015.

The three officers remain under suspension as the chief reviews the case with the force's Professional Standards unit, according to spokesperson Const. Meaghan Gray.