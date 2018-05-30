Police chase in Regent Park ends with 4 men facing 97 gun, driving charges

Toronto police say four men are facing a total of 97 charges in an investigation into gun violence in the city's Regent Park neighbourhood.

They say the men were arrested on Monday after an officer saw four people, who appeared to be wearing clothing designed to disguise their identities, in a vehicle.

It's alleged one of the occupants got out of the vehicle carrying a handgun and fired in the direction of traffic and pedestrians, but it's not believed anyone was struck.

Investigators say a pursuit of the vehicle ended when it struck a police car, but not before it had collided with two taxis and driven down a sidewalk, narrowly missing pedestrians.

Investigators say all four occupants were apprehended and two loaded firearms were seized.

Three Toronto men and a man from Mississauga, Ont., face weapons- and driving-related charges.