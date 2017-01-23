Toronto police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they allege sexually assaulted three teenage girls in the Eglinton West area within minutes on Thursday.

Police said a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West area at about 4:40 p.m.

A short distance away, two 16-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by the same man "moments later," police allege.

In both instances, police said the man tried to get the girls to chat with him before he allegedly assaulted them.

The man was last seen walking eastbound on Eglinton Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police described the man as brown-skinned, five-foot-seven, between 25 to 35, with a medium build, dark hair, and a partially closed left eyelid. He was wearing a dark tuque, a dark, oversized, puffy, knee-length parka, and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).