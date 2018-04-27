Police arrest man who allegedly tried to break into mosque, steal donation box

Peel police have arrested a man accused of attempting to break into a mosque to steal from a donation box.

Police say the incident happened on March 14 at around 10:30 p.m., when officers responded to a call about a loud bang and noises coming from the Masjid Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Mosque in Mississauga.

After investigating the scene, officers found that "an unsuccessful attempt was made to pry open a door in order to gain access to a donation box."

On April 26, Peel Regional Police arrested a 58-year-old Toronto man in connection to the incident.

He has been charged with one count of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and three counts of breaching probation orders.

Investigators are encouraging any other organizations that have experienced similar incidents to contact them.