Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the death of a man in the Wychwood neighbourhood of Toronto earlier this week.

Police were called to the Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West area shortly before midnight Monday for reports that a man was being assaulted. They found a man, originally reported to be in his 60s, suffering from "obvious trauma," police said Wednesday in a news release.

He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Terrance Coughlin, 59, of Toronto.

After issuing a Canada-wide warrant, police arrested Curtis Ashley Wheatley, 35, of Toronto. Wheatley has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.