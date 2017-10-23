Police in Peel Region have arrested the second suspect charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Etobicoke teen Maxwell Alexander Chavez.

Richard Ireland, 18, of no fixed address turned himself in Monday morning after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest. He was expected to appear in a Brampton court today for a bail hearing.

Trayon Johnson, 23, of Brampton was arrested last Friday and charged with second-degree murder.

Both also face an attempted murder charge in relation to a second victim of the stabbing, according to police.

Etobicoke teen 14th homicide of year

Maxwell Chavez, 18, was described as 'gentle giant' who loved basketball, bike-riding and 'always the happiest person in the crowd,' on a GoFundMe page. (GoFundMe)

Chavez was one of two 18-year-old men found with stab wounds shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 at a shopping plaza in Mississauga, near Cawthra Road and Lakeshore Road East.

Chavez was without vital signs when he was located by officers. He and the second victim were rushed to hospital and then a trauma centre in Toronto, where Chavez was pronounced dead.

His death is the 14th homicide in Peel Region this year.

The other man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.