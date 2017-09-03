Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a three-car collision in Vaughan Saturday evening left two men dead.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Rutherford Road and Highway 50 around 5 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Two men, one in his 20s and another in his early 60s, were pronounced dead, York Regional Police Insp. Al Almeida told CBC Toronto early Sunday morning.

The two men were in separate vehicles, he said.

The force's Major Collision Investigation Bureau is investigating the crash. Investigators have cleared the scene and re-opened the roads, but are appealing for witnesses to come forward because they still have no idea what happened, Almeida said.

Police will update the media later Sunday.