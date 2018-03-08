Halton police are looking for two, possibly three suspects after what they say was an armed robbery at Oakville Place shopping mall Thursday night.

According to police, two armed suspects walked into the Mariani Jewellery store inside the mall around 8:30 p.m.

"One suspect threatened staff members with a handgun while the other suspect stole an assortment of watches from the display cases," Halton police said in a news release.

The suspects then ran out of the mall and got into an older model silver Dodge Caravan, which possibly had a third suspect inside, police said.

No one was injured.

Both suspects are described as standing about 5'10" with average builds, and were wearing dark clothing, blue toques and white masks. One suspect was also carrying a red GoodLife gym bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakville criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.