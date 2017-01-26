Toronto's police force is turning to technology to guide its massive modernization effort, while bolstering its human resources in an effort to change the culture.

The force outlined its plans in a new document, called Action Plan: The Way Forward, which will be presented to the Toronto Police Services Board at its Thursday meeting.

Chief Mark Saunders said the changes were guided by months of public consultations, and when they're implemented — which may not happen until 2019, in some cases — they'll save money and bring the force closer to the public.

"The public will understand that we've listened to them," Saunders told reporters.

The changes include, but are not limited to:

Embedding officers in neighbourhoods for three years at a time.

Equipping police officers with smart devices, including so-called "eNotebooks" that will allow them to spend more time out of their vehicles and stations.

Reorganizing "outdated" divisional boundaries so they better line up with the city's neighbourhoods. This will also result in closing some stations.

Enhancing human resources efforts to make sure officers have "emotional intelligence" and that when a hiring freeze ends in 2019, the force hires in a way that reflects the city's diversity.

The report was presented to the police board and frontline officers today.

The police board got a swift reminder about the need for cultural change moments after the chief's briefing, when a group of protesters demonstrated against a recent incident — captured on film — where a suspect was twice hit with a stun gun while an officer told the man videotaping that the suspect was going to spit on him and give him AIDS.

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack says frontline officers were left out of the process when the force's new action plan was developed. (John Rieti/CBC)

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack was also quick to blast the new action report, saying officers feel cut out of the process. He also said the changes are being made to save money, not to improve the quality of policing in the city.

Saunders, answering questions about the $100 million worth of savings identified in the report, said the report is foremost about changing the way police operate.

"This is not a budget drill," he said.

Toronto police's budget topped $1 billion for the first time last year, though it has gone down slightly in this year's proposed city budget. The report notes that while police may save millions more in the future, it will also eventually need major capital investments from the city.

Neighbourhood approach anchors plan

The action plan calls for Toronto police officers to be divided among three groups: neighbourhood officers, priority response officers who respond to urgent incidents and an investigative support unit.

Other changes outlined in the action plan call for management to be more careful about what type of officer responds to what call, so as not to squander resources or leave officers scrambling "call-to-call."

Staff Sgt. Gregory Watts said the neighbourhood officers will be walking the modern equivalent of a beat.

"It may look like a step back in time," a smiling Watts said. "It worked then, it will work now."

Saunders said keeping officers in communities for three years at a time will help the public build trust.

The report notes that the public wants to see "more consistent actions and behaviours" from officers, especially when it comes to how they're dealing with racialized youth and other vulnerable groups in the city.

Officers should also be "less aggressive, less judgemental and more inclusive," the report says.

Culture change

Neither Saunders nor the other officers singled out specific problems with police culture in this city, however they did refer to "gaps" that exist in some cases.

"It's how we do what we do," Saunders said.