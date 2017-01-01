Hundreds of participants braved the cold on New Year's Day for Polar Bear Dips in Oakville and Toronto.

Polar Bear Dip participants brave the cold0:37

More than 500 people came out for the annual plunge at Toronto's Sunnyside Beach. The winter-weather event has raised nearly $370,000 for Habitat for Humanity since 2005.

Toronto polar bear dip for # habitatforhumanity pic.twitter.com/XhOaklkDX8 — @LA_XO

And in Oakville's Coronation Park, more than 800 attended the chilly Courage Polar Bear Dip into Lake Ontario to raise money for World Vision.