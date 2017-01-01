Hundreds of participants braved the cold on New Year's Day for Polar Bear Dips in Oakville and Toronto.
More than 500 people came out for the annual plunge at Toronto's Sunnyside Beach. The winter-weather event has raised nearly $370,000 for Habitat for Humanity since 2005.
And in Oakville's Coronation Park, more than 800 attended the chilly Courage Polar Bear Dip into Lake Ontario to raise money for World Vision.
