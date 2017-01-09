Toronto grandfather Morris Dadoun has always dreamed of playing in a high-stakes, international poker match.

And right now, the 84-year-old isn't just playing — he's actually winning at the 2017 PokerStars championship.

Dadoun only got a seat at the table in December. That's when he won a charity tournament in Toronto and the top prize was a trip to compete in the Bahamian championship.

Rubbing elbows with the pros

Fast-forward to Sunday where Dadoun found himself sitting at a star-studded table with the likes of golf great Sergio Garcia and professional poker players Olivier Busquet and David Peters.

Garcia didn't last, though — Dadoun knocked him out of the tournament himself. But the golfer proved himself a gracious loser.

"I said, 'I'm sorry,'" Dadoun said in an interview with PokerNews. "And he said, 'That's the game.'"

Rubbing elbows with players of that calibre made it tough to focus at first, Dadoun told PokerNews.

"I was just dreaming, still in the clouds about being here," he told the publication.

But the players were patient, which Dadoun said helped him get his head in the game.

"They even helped me," he said. "Like helped me by saying, 'It's your turn,' or 'You have to put in so much.''"

Leading with almost $113K in chips

But by the end of competition Sunday, Dadoun certainly didn't need any help. He walked away the tournament's leader with $112,800 in chips.

He had a day off, but will be back at the table on Tuesday.

When asked about his chances of winning, however, Dadoun was very humble.

"I think there are many, many good people here — and if they win I'll be just as happy."