City crews are expected to finish plowing main roads in Toronto "substantially" by the morning rush hour after fresh snow fell on Toronto on Monday night.

In a tweet, the city said crews have applied two to three rounds of salt on main roads, while plowing began on main roads at about 11:30 p.m. Cleanup is expected to continue throughout Tuesday morning.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport is reporting normal operations but travellers are urged to check with their airlines before leaving home.

As for the weather itself, Environment Canada is calling for a high of –7 C, a 40 per cent chance of flurries early Tuesday, followed by a mix of sun and cloud.

Because the storm has passed, Toronto Public Health has ended its extreme cold weather alert for the city. It was issued on Monday due to a mix of factors in the forecast, according to Rajesh Benny, manager of healthy environments for the department.

Benny had said on Monday that the wintry weather warranted giving residents a warning, even though the temperature does not meet the usual threshold.

Toronto Public Health issues extreme cold weather alerts when the temperature is forecast to reach –15 degrees C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach –20 or colder.

Tuesday will be a little windy, with winds northwest about 20 kilometres per hour gusting to 40 kilometres per hour.