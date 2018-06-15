Toronto police release description of suspect vehicle involved in playground shooting

Toronto police have released a description of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting that wounded two young girls at a playground.

Detectives are searching for a black 2007 to 2011 Nissan Versa, which they believe was used as a getaway vehicle.

Police are trying to track down a shooter and driver involved in the brazen daytime attack Thursday afternoon.

Two sisters, aged five and nine, were rushed to SickKids Hospital after the shooting at 10 Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue in Scarborough.

Police believe an adult male in the park was the intended target.