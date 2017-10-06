An overnight fire at an east Toronto school playground has sparked an arson investigation.

Emergency crews were called to Norman Ingram Public School shortly before 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Police say a play structure at the rear of the school was destroyed by the flames.

They are asking anyone who saw or heard suspicious activity around that time to come forward.

Police also ask that residents in the area review their security camera footage for any suspicious activity or vehicles at that time.