Platform tracker: Party promises and policies on issues that mean most to Ontario voters

Back in May, CBC News asked readers to weigh in on the issue that matters most to them in this election campaign.

We've grouped the responses into five general categories:

Hydro was given its own section based on the volume of readers who said it was front of mind for them.

The details are sourced from each party's platform or campaign materials. Both the Liberals and NDP have released costed platforms, while the Progressive Conservatives have repeatedly said one is coming before election day on June 7. Ontario's Green Party has also published a platform.

POCKETBOOK ISSUES

Free full-day child care for children aged 2.5 to 4 beginning in 2020.

Tax increase on top 17 per cent of earners, or about 1.8 million people. Someone earning $95,000 a year would pay an extra $168. Someone earning $130,000 would see an income tax hike of about $200.

About 680,000 would pay slightly less income tax, while the vast majority would see no change.

Maintain corporate tax rate at 11.5 per cent.

Increase the minimum wage from $14 per hour to $15 per hour next year.

Eliminate geographic discrimination in auto insurance rates.

Tax hike on cigarettes amounting to $4 per carton.

Free licensed child care for families earning less than $40,000 per year, while "most" other families would pay about $12 per day.

Increase minimum wage from $14 per hour to $15 per hour next year.

Increase the corporate tax rate from 11.5 per cent to 13 per cent.

Raise the income tax rate for those earning more than $220,000 by one per cent and two per cent for those making more than $300,000 annually.

Implement a three per cent surcharge on luxury cars priced at more than $90,000.

Introduce an annual "housing speculation tax" targeted at foreign and domestic real estate speculators who don't pay any other taxes in Ontario.

Reduce auto insurance rates by 15 per cent.

Empower the Ontario Energy Board to regulate gas prices and prevent gouging on traditionally busy long weekends.

Begin implementing a universal basic income to reduce poverty.

Increase minimum wage from $14 per hour to $15 per hour next year.

Increase the income tax on the top one per cent of earners by one per cent.

Reduce payroll taxes for small business.

Increase the corporate tax rate to 12.5 per cent from 11.5 per cent.

Implement a tax on vacant properties.

HEALTH CARE

$822 million to improve hospital care and infrastructure and hire 3,500 nurses this year, as well as a registered nurse for each of the province's long-term care facilities by 2022.

$2.1 billion for mental health care.

Pledged to open 1,200 new hospital beds last fall, and committed to keep them open in 2018.

Open 5,000 long-term care (LTC) beds in five years, and a total of 30,000 in the next 10.

Dental care for adults and seniors without workplace coverage that would cover up to 80 per cent of eligible expenses.

Expand OHIP+ to seniors.

Invest $98 million per year to help low-income seniors access dental care.

Create 15,000 new LTC beds in next five years.

$1.9 billion for mental health care.

Offer doctors a provincial tax cut for practising in northern and rural communities.

$19 billion over 10 years for hospital care and infrastructure.

Implement a 5.3 per cent increase in annual hospital funding.

Open 2,000 additional hospital beds immediately.

Open 15,000 LTC beds in five years, and a total of 40,000 over 10 years.

Provide full dental coverage to all workers, regardless of employment status, as well as low-income seniors and children without coverage

$475 million for a universal pharmacare plan to cover 125 of the most commonly prescribed medications.

Hire 4,500 nurses in the first year of an NDP government.

$4.1 billion over four years for mental health services with the goal of eventually making them part of OHIP+.

Introduce a drug and dental plan for workers without coverage.

Extend the existing pharmacare program to seniors.

Increased funding for Local Health Integration Networks in rural communities.

EDUCATION

Invest $625 million into education funding and $300 million for special education programs.

Continue and expand, as scheduled, free college and university tuition for students from low- and middle-income families.

Keep the updated sexual education curriculum.

$416 for apprenticeship programs.

Scrap the updated sexual education curriculum.

Remove discovery math from the curriculum and return to previous math education methods.

Allow the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario to investigate alleged violations of free speech at post-secondary institutions.

$16 billion for school infrastructure.

Keep the updated sexual education curriculum.

Re-evaluate the education funding formula.

Cap kindergarten classes at 26.

End standardized testing.

Retroactively eliminate interest on outstanding post-secondary student loans.

Post-secondary students who qualify for financial assistance will be given grants instead of loans.

$57 million for trades apprenticeship programs.

Interest-free loans for post-secondary students in need of financial assistance.

Re-evaluate special education funding priorities.

End standardized testing.

Cap class sizes at 22 for Grades 4 to 8.

Boost funding for high schools in low-income areas.

HYDRO

Maintain the 25 per cent rebate on bills under the Fair Hydro Plan, introduced in 2017. Those in rural communities are eligible for rebates of as much as 40 to 50 per cent.

Buy back the share of Hydro One sold to private investors to return the utility to public control and end time-of-use billing, cutting hydro bills by up to 30 per cent.

Explore eliminating HST from hydro bills with Ottawa.

Scrap the Fair Hydro Plan and use "low cost water power from Quebec."

Implement a carbon fee-and-dividend program.

Close and de-commission nuclear power plants.

TRANSIT

Matched federal funding to provide up to $9 billion for transit projects in Toronto, including the downtown relief line.

$11 billion for high speed rail from Toronto to Windsor.

Set a $3 fare for all GO Transit and UP Express trips for those using a Presto card, while transit riders outside Toronto will pay $3 for trips under 10 km.

Boost the share municipalities receive from the provincial fuel tax to build transit projects from two cents per litre to four cents per litre by 2021.

$5 billion for subway projects in Toronto and put the province in control of TTC infrastructure.

Complete the next phase of the Ottawa LRT and support regional transit projects elsewhere.

Bring back the Northlander train service.

Maintain municipalities' current and scheduled shares of the provincial fuel tax.

Fund Toronto's downtown relief line and 50 per cent of net transit and paratransit costs across the province, as well as the next phase of the Ottawa LRT and an LRT network in Hamilton.

Cap GO Transit fares at $3 for trips of less than 10 km in length.

Implement all-day, two-way GO rail service between Waterloo and Toronto.

Revive the Northlander train service.