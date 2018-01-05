Two planes collided at Toronto Pearson airport, WestJet reported on Friday night.

The WestJet aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, had 168 passengers and six crew on board, and was stationary while waiting to proceed to the gate, according to WestJet.

Toronto paramedics reported there were no injuries on the WestJet flight, but could not confirm the status of the Sunwing crew and passengers.

WestJet says their craft was clipped by a plane operated by Sunwing as the latter backed out from a gate. The Sunwing plane caught fire.

Pearson authorities confirmed fire and emergency services responded and passengers were evacuated via an emergency slide.