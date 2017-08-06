No one was injured when two airplanes clipped wings at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Saturday night, according to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

Air Canada Flight AC1713 made contact with a LOT Polish Airlines plane, LOT046, at the gate of Terminal 1 at about 10:18 p.m., Natalie Moncur, spokesperson for the GTAA, said Sunday.

Peter Fitzpatrick, spokesperson for Air Canada, said in an email there were 286 passengers on board the Air Canada flight at the time of the collision.

The inbound Air Canada Rouge plane, a Boeing 767-300, had arrived from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and was parking when it collided with the LOT aircraft, he said.

"The matter is under investigation," he said on Sunday.

TSB is gathering information

Chris Krepski, spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, based in Gatineau, Que., said damage to the wings of both aircraft was extensive. The LOT aircraft was a Boeing 787, he said.

The board was notified about the collision involving the two airplanes and is gathering information, but has not sent an investigator to the airport, he said. A formal TSB investigation has not yet been launched.

"Based on the information we received, it was the Air Canada aircraft that contacted the wing of the LOT Polish Airlines aircraft while taxiing to the gate. The LOT aircraft at the time was parked at the time and preparing for departure," he said.

"We have been notified and we are following up with both operators as well as Greater Toronto Airports Authority, but we are not deploying to the airport right now. We are going to assess what our next steps will be."

Moncur said the collision occurred on what is known as the "apron" in the gate area, where the planes park to allow passengers to board and disembark.

She said the GTAA's Fire and Emergency Services, Peel Regional Police, Mississauga Fire and Toronto Paramedic Services all responded to the collision.

"Anytime an incident occurs, we, of course, follow protocol, and that includes calling the Transportation Safety Board, which is what happened last night," Moncur said.