They spent days holed up in shelters, schools and homes, slammed by violent winds and heavy rain as a monster storm bore down on around them, and now they're finally home.

The first of three planeloads of Canadians stranded for days in the Caribbean in the wake of Hurricane Irma arrived in Toronto Monday night — weary, exhausted and relieved.

Air Canada Flight 1997 from Turks and Caicos touched down at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, one of three commercial flights marshalled by the government to rescue about 250 Canadians stranded in the region. A second flight, WestJet Flight 4906 from Saint Martin, is also scheduled to land in Toronto Monday night with 95 passengers.

Long-awaited return

The arrivals come after family members and colleagues of many of those stuck in the area voiced feelings of desperation and complained that they felt abandoned by the federal government, saying its response was lacking compared with other countries that deployed military aircraft to get their citizens out.

WestJet said 70 Canadians and 25 Americans were aboard its rescue flight. Asked if there were any Canadians who wanted to board but were left behind, airline spokesperson Lauren Stewart said she believed everyone who needed evacuation from Saint Martin was able to leave.

Earlier in the day, the airline announced it was taking "the unusual step" of reaching out to stranded travellers in Saint Martin using its social media channels. "We wanted to make sure that anyone needing to leave was able to get out," Stewart said.

Aamir Saiyed, a Toronto medical student who narrowly escaped the storm before it swept Saint Martin, said 11 Canadian students who rode out the aftermath of the storm holed up at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine were on the WestJet flight. Some 50 others, including students, faculty members and their families, were flown out on a plane chartered by the school, he said.

Aamir Saiyed (middle) managed to board one of the last flights to Canada from St. Maarten before Hurricane Irma struck. Back in Toronto, he issued an open letter to Prime Minister Trudeau pleading for the government to bring home close to 40 other stranded students. (Submitted by Aamir Saiyed)

In the days since the monster storm hurtled through the region, the U.S. used military planes to get 1,200 Americans out of the Caribbean. The Netherlands and the U.K. also brought home their citizens with military planes.

​Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland responded to that criticism Monday, saying it was a "very chaotic, very difficult" situation and that she was glad people were coming home.

"I think we have to remember that there are people for whom that is home, they have no other home to come back to," she said Monday.