The Transportation Safety Board has determined the flight crew of Sky Regional Airlines flight 7519 did not follow proper landing procedures when it ran off the runway at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in 2014.

The flight left Montreal en route to Toronto's island airport on Oct. 3, 2014.

The investigation found the plane did not slow down enough during the landing, which caused it to exit the runway. The TSB also said the airplane was not stabilized during part of the approach.

No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to the aircraft.

The investigation also identified deficiencies in flight-crew training, specifically in recognizing unstable approaches.

Sky Regional Airlines conducted their own investigation, and the TSB says the airline took appropriate measures to resolve its issues, which included more training.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation accidents. It does not assign blame.