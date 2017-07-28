A video showing a Mississauga fast-food employee wrestling with a teenager who held him at gunpoint raises the question: what should workers do when they find themselves staring down the barrel of a firearm?

Early Thursday morning, the Pizza Pizza cashier didn't have much time to think about it.

The video shows a 15-year-old boy, who fled the store and was taken to Sick Kids Hospital in serious condition after being shot by Peel region police, pulling the gun from a sweater pocket and brandishing the weapon about 10 centimetres from the employee's face.

In a matter of seconds after the gun was drawn, the employee reached across the counter and over the register, attempting to wrench the gun from the suspect's hands.

Peel police can't comment on details of the case and would not confirm whether the gun was real, as the case is now under investigation by the provincial police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit.

But a Pizza Pizza official and a security expert told CBC Toronto Friday the clerk should not have tried to disarm the assailant.

'He might have shot him'

Pat Finelli, chief marketing officer of the pizza chain, says the scenario is unprecedented in his 35 years with the company. Finelli claims to have seen late-night fist fights, but never a firearm.

"It's my understanding that a young gentleman showed up," and after joking around with the cashier, "asked him to give him the money," Finelli said.

"The cook looked at him and said, 'We do deposits, there is no money.'"

Finelli said the employee's reaction was likely a result of shock, and said the clerk asked the other employee to call 911 after the teen fled.

A video provided to CBC Toronto shows what unfolded before a teen was shot and wounded by police early Sunday morning. (Submitted)

"He just said, 'He was joking with me.' He didn't think he was serious," Finelli said. "Instead of being stunned, he just pushed it away or tried to grab it off him."

Finelli told CBC Toronto that while the employee didn't follow protocol, he realizes that everybody responds differently under duress.

"For us, it's not the right way to react, because we have a strict training procedure where you know, someone comes in and you have anything, you just give it to them."

Pizza Pizza franchises are equipped with security cameras and follow a cash deposit procedure to deter robberies, said Finelli.

If the cashier had an empty till, "he should have said, 'I have no money,'" Finelli said. "But then he might have shot him."

Even cops don't wrestle with guns, expert says

Steve Summerville, a security expert who taught at the Ontario Police College, says safety training varies by occupation.

In the late-night, pizza-joint holdup scenario, options could include pushing a panic button, retreating to a safe room and calling someone for help.

How this self defence expert says you can disarm a gunman0:42

But in terms of training employees to understand their options, says Summerville, you might simply "be given a handout or asked to watch a seminar."

And that loose training, in an extreme situation, might mean forgetting everything in the heat of the moment.

"There's been an awful lot of medical research to suggest that when your heart rate's up, your blood pressure's up, you're experiencing a fight or flight response," he said. "Printed material, a lecture or people telling you things generally don't work."

Summerville says, despite the job, he wouldn't recommend prying a gun from the hands of an attacker.

"I would not be an advocate of trying to physically disarm a person with a handgun," Summerville said, pointing to his years as a use-of-force trainer with the Toronto police.

"That's something that even police officers are not provided training in. It's extremely risky."