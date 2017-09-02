Piers Handling announced Saturday that 2018 will be his last year as the head of the Toronto International Film Festival. Handling joined the festival in 1982, and has been at its helm for 23 years.

In a statement released Saturday, the organization credits Handling with growing TIFF from a 10-day event into "a thriving year-round arts organization with global impact."

This announcement comes just a few days before 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. The world-renowned event, which attracts top A-list celebrities to Toronto, runs Sept. 7-17.

Handling told CBC Toronto that he has been planning for this day for a long time.

"My first board chair said to me 'you should start thinking of your succession' as soon as I took the job and I've taken that very seriously," he said in an interview.

His immediate focus however will remain on the festival.

"While I am excited about what the future holds in store for me, my immediate focus remains leading this wonderful organization through to the end of 2018, and ensuring that TIFF continues to inspire audiences and celebrate the riches of cinema from all over the globe," said Handling in a statement.

Handling has received a numerous awards throughout his years of service including Officer of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario.