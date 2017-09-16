A pickup truck driver is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed into a transport truck on Highway 401 in Whitby on Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the two-vehicle crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Highway 401 eastbound west of Lake Ridge Road in the middle lane.

Schmidt said the pickup truck slammed into the back of the transport truck that had stopped due to construction in the area.

The driver was not able to avoid the collision, he said.

Driver trapped in pickup truck 'for some time'

Schmidt said the driver was trapped "for some time" and had to be removed from his truck. He was rushed to a local hospital and airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

He said family members were notified and are at his side. He was the only person in the vehicle. His age and hometown have not been released.

The transport truck driver was not injured.

Highway 401's eastbound lanes in the area, which were closed for several hours to allow police to investigate, have been reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything is urged to call the Whitby OPP detachment.