Pickering townhouse fire probed as possible arson, police say

Police and fire investigators are probing what may have caused an overnight blaze at a town complex in Ajax on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the blaze, but two homes were significantly damaged

This image is a screengrab captured from a video of the townhouse fire posted to Twitter. (@SalvaShamsi/Twitter)

Police and fire investigators are probing what may have caused an overnight blaze at a town complex in Pickering on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on Alwin Circle at about 2:30 a.m., according to Durham police. 

All occupants inside the residences escaped safely, but two homes were significantly damaged by the blaze. 

Officers from both Durham police and Pickering fire are jointly investigating the origin of the fire, and say that while arson is being weighed as a possible cause, it is too early to say for certain. 

