Durham police say 1 person unaccounted for in Pickering house fire
Pickering firefighters are trying to contain a house fire that broke out early Wednesday.
Police say they don't know if fire is related to 2 recent fires in Pickering
Durham police say one person is unaccounted for as fire crews try to contain a fire in a house in Pickering.
The fire broke out early Wednesday in the residence on Echo Point Court, near Finch Avenue and Dixie Road, police said.
Police said they do not know the fire is suspicious or connected in any way to two previous fires in Pickering.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
We are assisting Pickering Fire Service on Echo Point Court for a residential fire early this morning.—@DRPS