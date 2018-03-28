Skip to Main Content
Durham police say 1 person unaccounted for in Pickering house fire

Notifications

Durham police say 1 person unaccounted for in Pickering house fire

Pickering firefighters are trying to contain a house fire that broke out early Wednesday.

Police say they don't know if fire is related to 2 recent fires in Pickering

CBC News ·

Durham police say one person is unaccounted for as fire crews try to contain a fire in a house in Pickering.

The fire broke out early Wednesday in the residence on Echo Point Court, near Finch Avenue and Dixie Road, police said.

Police said they do not know the fire is suspicious or connected in any way to two previous fires in Pickering.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us