A Pickering couple says they're terrified after discovering graffiti on their home containing a homophobic slur and warning them to move out in within a month.

Brett Alford Jones had just picked up his five-year-old daughter from day camp late Tuesday afternoon when he found what he describes as hateful words scrawled on the garage door of the home he shares with his husband.

"Time to move, 30 days," it said, underneath an anti-gay message.

It's the kind of incident he'd heard about on social media many times before.

"You read about these things and I used to always think, 'I'd be a lot tougher than that,'" he said.

'Hits you in the core of who you are'

"But something like this just gets through and hits you in the core of who you are … You realize, this is somebody making a threat against me for who I am."

Jones and his partner Paul have been married for 13 years and moved to the area about a year ago. They say they've never experienced anything like this before.

And while the incident has left them unnerved, they're most concerned for the safety of their little one.

"My main worry and my main concern is solely for the safety of my child … We have a five-year-old who deserves not to have to experience hate," Paul Jones told CBC Toronto.

Durham Region Police say they are looking into the case but would not disclose the status of their investigation or whether they're treating the incident as a hate crime.

Friends band together

Meanwhile, the Joneses say they have been moved by the outpouring of support they've received since posting about the incident on social media.

On Wednesday afternoon, friends of the couple banded together with scrubbing materials and paint in hand to remove the hurtful graffiti.

Iantha Goldberg, who has known the pair for the last 17 years, was among them.

"I can't believe that this kind of stuff happens still. It's hurtful because these are people that I love and to know that they're afraid and somebody's done this to their home, it's terrifying. I'm afraid for them."

But while the graffiti may be gone, the couple say they're now installing cameras and an alarm system, fearing that the perpetrators could be back.

In the meantime, Jones says he can't believe an incident like this could happen in 2017.

"I'm living the dream that I never thought I would ever be when I was growing up trying to figure out who I was …This is not part of what I'm supposed to be experiencing. Not today in Canada."