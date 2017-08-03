Durham Regional Police are investigating homophobic and threatening graffiti found on a Pickering couple's home Tuesday as a hate-related crime.

Brett Alford Jones said he had just picked up his five-year-old daughter from day camp late Tuesday afternoon when he found what he describes as hateful words scrawled on the garage door of the home he shares with his husband.

"Time to move, 30 days," it said, underneath an anti-gay message.

Pickering couple terrified after homophobic graffiti1:20

Jones and his partner, Paul Jones, have been married for 13 years and moved to the area about a year ago. They say they've never experienced anything like this before.

"My main worry and my main concern is solely for the safety of my child … We have a five-year-old who deserves not to have to experience hate," Paul Jones told CBC Toronto.

Police said the graffiti was sprayed sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. They're asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at that time to call Det. van Rooy at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2530.