A fourth person has died after a head-on collision that took place in Pickering on Thursday.

Diosdado Chahal, 69, Imelda Chahal, 70, and Dhoser Chahal, 27, were all killed after Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle lost control on a snow-covered road.

An Ornge air ambulance had transported 25-year-old Hayley Doyling to Sunnybrook Hospital in critical condition. She died of her injuries on Sunday, police say.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. when a Mercedes headed eastbound on Highway 7 and a BMW attempting to pass another vehicle near Sideline 28 crashed.

All of the deceased were travelling in the BMW, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC Toronto. None of those in the Mercedes were seriously injured, he said.

The coroner and traffic support units investigated the cause of the collision.