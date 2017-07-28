Durham police are now calling the death of a 70-year-old woman in Pickering on Thursday a homicide.

Officers were called to check on the well-being of occupants at a residence on Brandy Court in Pickering at 1:30 p.m., according to a Durham police news release.

They found the body of a 70-year-old female with obvious signs of trauma. Police have identified the victim as Bodwatie Persaud.

Police say the homicide is "domestic related" and a male was arrested at the residence. He is the victim's spouse, according Const. George Tudos.

Charges are expected to be laid and investigators are not looking for any other suspects, according to the release.

This is the seventh homicide in Durham Region in 2017.