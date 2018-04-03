Huge casino in the works for Pickering

A major casino could be coming to Pickering, a major gaming service operator announced in a news release Tuesday.

Durham Live, the future entertainment complex, is expected to house an indoor water park, film studios, hotels and a convention space. Ontario Gaming GTA LP, the organization behind the plan, said in a news release that the venue could create more than 10,000 jobs, with at least 2,000 working in the casino itself.

The casino would be built near Highway 401 and is now seeking city permits, said the organization behind the plan. It's unclear when it will open.

Ontario Gaming GTA LP is a partnership between the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, which operates some 25 gaming and hospitality services across Canada and in the U.S., and Toronto-based Brookfield Business Partners.

Last summer, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) Corporation picked the company to manage three facilities in the GTA, including Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack.

The City of Toronto has blocked casino proposals in the downtown core.

There are plans to expand Woodbine's operations, but that will only happen if Ontario Gaming GTA LP can meet city council's conditions.