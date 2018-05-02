Power restored after major outage across all of Pickering, west side of Ajax

Power has been restored to the entire city of Pickering and the west end of Ajax, which were without electricity for around 90 minutes after a loss of power supply from Hydro One.

The outage was first reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and was restored shortly after 3 p.m.

Hydro One says the loss of power originated from its Cherrywood station.

"Between the two control rooms, they determined one of the transformers was safe to bring back online, and that's what they're using to restore power to the customers," said Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa.

Around 37,000 customers were in the dark at the peak of the outage, according to Veridian Connections, which supplies power to the region.