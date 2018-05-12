Skip to Main Content
Photo exhibit, Wonder, opens in abandoned Leslieville bread factory

Notifications

Photos

Photo exhibit, Wonder, opens in abandoned Leslieville bread factory

An old Wonder Bread factory in Leslieville has opened its doors one last time as part of the Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival.

The rise and fall of the Leslieville factory is being commemorated this month

      Hide captionToggle Fullscreen1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More stories from us