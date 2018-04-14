Skip to Main Content
Ice storm hits Toronto

Notifications

Photos

Ice storm hits Toronto

Toronto got a blast of winter Saturday with more frosty weather expected for Sunday.

City got a blast of winter Saturday with more frosty weather expected for Sunday

      Hide captionToggle Fullscreen1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More stories from us