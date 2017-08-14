Toronto police are searching for a suspect in a bomb threat investigation after a man allegedly threatening to blow up a Line 1 subway train at Bloor-Yonge Station on Sunday.

Police say they would like help from the public in locating the man. A photo of him bending over while standing on a subway platform has been released.

On Sunday at 1:55 p.m., police said in a news release that officers were called to Bloor-Yonge station for a report of unknown trouble.

Suspect said he had a bomb

A man on a crowded southbound Yonge line train announced to passengers on board that he had a bomb and would blow up the train.

"This forced the evacuation of the train in an unsafe manner," police said.

The man who made the threat was last seen leaving the station in the midst of the crowd.

At one point, trains in all directions were suspended from the station.

ALL CLEAR: The delay at Yonge-Bloor has cleared and regular service has resumed on Line 1 (YU) and Line 2 (BD). #TTC — @TTCnotices

Shortly after the incident, police said they were searching for a white man wearing dark shorts, a shirt with rolled up sleeves, a baseball cap, glasses and a black backpack.

If the suspect was spotted, members of the public were urged not to approach him and to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).

Our officers & TTC Special Constables have deemed Bloor Subway safe, service will be resuming shortly Suspect outstanding @TTChelps ^ma https://t.co/P9buicUX0i — @TPSOperations