Musical acts from Toronto and the Caribbean hit the stage at the Phoenix Concert Theatre on Wednesday night for a benefit show to raise funds for hurricane-ravaged Caribbean islands.

The Caribbean Relief and Rhythms show featured acts like DJ's D'bandit and Dr. Jay and musician Lyrikal, originally from Trinidad and Tobago.

Lisa Zbitnew, one of the owners of the Phoenix, says she donated all of her ticket and alcohol sales to relief organizations throughout the islands.

"We have the fortunate ability to open our doors," Zbitnew said. "We have a big space where people can come and both celebrate the music, but hopefully recognize the importance of giving."

Zbitnew says the devastation hit home for her after one of her staff members, Winny Liang, was stuck in Saint Martin for nearly two weeks when Hurricane Irma hit the popular vacation spot.

Lisa Zbitnew is the co-owner of the Phoenix Concert Theatre (Paul Smith/CBC News)

Stranded in a rented condo, Liang said that once the hurricane hit, "nobody checked for us, We didn't have a generator, we didn't have food and water."

Destroyed homes in Saint Martin

Eventually Liang and the friend she was vacationing with made their way down to the airport and managed to convince a Dutch airline to take them off the island.

"We kind of just pleaded and cried a little bit, and just begged for life," Liang said. "In the end they did let us on the plane."

Once she made it home, Liang found that she couldn't stop thinking about the people who were unable to leave.

Winny Liang was stranded in Saint Martin for nearly 2 weeks after Hurricane Irma. (Paul Smith/CBC News)

"I literally saw people sitting in rubble, and that rubble is where their homes used to be," Liang said.

The wheels were already in motion for the benefit show last week when Hurricane Maria dealt another devastating blow to the Caribbean. One of the hardest hit areas was the tiny island of Dominica, with a population of just over 70,000.

Dominica hit hard

Frances Delsol, the Trade and Investments Commissioner for Dominica in Canada, said the people of Dominica are in desperate need of basic necessities.

"They need tarps to cover their homes," Delsol said. "90 per cent of all homes were either totally destroyed or lost their roofs."

Volunteers lined the front entrance of the Phoenix Wednesday night before the show with bins for people to drop donations. Many showed up with basics, including toothbrushes and toothpaste.

The Everywoman project, an organization that collects feminine hygiene products, also filled barrels with tampons and pads to send to the Caribbean.

Volunteers Kafi Pierre and Andrea Kimmel from the Everywoman Project load donations into a barrel. (Greg Ross/CBC News )

"We're hoping to bring some dignity to the situation, so at least they have something," said Kafi Pierre, a volunteer with the group.

Zbitnew says last night's concert was just the beginning.

"Hopefully there will be more events like this," she said.