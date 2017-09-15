The future of Centreville's 110-year-old carousel is still uncertain but one Toronto city councillor has started an online petition on Friday to save it, even though the community of Carmel, Ind., is debating a proposal to buy it.

Coun. Paula Fletcher (Ward 30, Toronto-Danforth) is asking city council to keep the antique carousel on Toronto Island and seeking the publics help through her Change.org web page.



Fletcher is recommending the city fix the current license agreement at Centreville to help secure the purchase of the heritage ride.



​"I just think it's time to weigh in on it. It's time to step up and say, 'For goodness sake, how can we just let this slip through our fingers?'" she said.

Coun. Paula Fletcher is leading an effort to keep Centreville's vintage carousel from being sold. (CBC)

Fletcher will put a motion before council in the first week of October when meetings resume for the first time since July.



Centreville's 1907 carousel is the only one of its kind in Canada, she said.



"Not everything is plastic, not everything is digital and it is such a unique experience and to have it in Toronto and to have it on the island, I'd hate to see that lost," she said.



The ride was put up for sale earlier this summer to help recover the financial losses caused by the extreme flooding on Toronto Island.

Fletcher said the transaction was a "huge distress sale" from the owner after many businesses on the island battled poor weather conditions and the publics inability due to widespread flooding.



"We save heritage buildings all the time and this is a very big piece of heritage history and equipment for kids," she said.



While Fletcher didn't grow up in the city, she said she has fond memories of taking her children to the carousel and feels very strongly about saving a piece of Toronto history.



"This is for the kids, it's not for me ... It would be sad if we lost it," said Fletcher.



While the carousel may bring a certain sense of nostalgia for Torontonians, it isn't the first popular attraction in the city to go up for sale.

Fletcher recalls the city attempting to sell Riverdale Farm and High Park Zoo in previous years until members of the public voiced their concerns.

"Parents just stood up and said, 'Stop, we love those places, our kids love those places.' I think this [carousel] is kind of the same," she said.

"Generations have enjoyed that carousel and I think it's kind of part of our DNA. We need to step up and keep it here."